JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Target Price to $38.00

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $39.00 to $38.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Antero Resources from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Antero Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Tudor Pickering downgraded Antero Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Antero Resources from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Antero Resources from $51.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Antero Resources has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $38.08.
AR opened at $23.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. Antero Resources has a 52-week low of $20.65 and a 52-week high of $48.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 3.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.91.
Antero Resources Corp. engages in the development, production, exploration and acquisition of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Marketing, and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream. The Exploration and Production segment deals with the development and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil.
