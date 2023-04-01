JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Target Price to $38.00

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $39.00 to $38.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Antero Resources from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Antero Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Tudor Pickering downgraded Antero Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Antero Resources from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Antero Resources from $51.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Antero Resources has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $38.08.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Antero Resources Price Performance

AR opened at $23.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. Antero Resources has a 52-week low of $20.65 and a 52-week high of $48.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 3.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Antero Resources

Antero Resources Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AR. PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $126,793,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,323,092 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $193,043,000 after buying an additional 2,517,137 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 104.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,999,179 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $122,095,000 after buying an additional 2,044,464 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 141.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,068,962 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $95,107,000 after buying an additional 1,798,519 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Antero Resources by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,450,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $74,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Antero Resources Corp. engages in the development, production, exploration and acquisition of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Marketing, and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream. The Exploration and Production segment deals with the development and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.