JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Price Target to $34.00

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Par Pacific from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com lowered Par Pacific from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Par Pacific from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Par Pacific in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.29.

Get Par Pacific alerts:

Par Pacific Trading Up 0.3 %

PARR opened at $29.20 on Tuesday. Par Pacific has a 52 week low of $11.99 and a 52 week high of $29.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Insider Activity at Par Pacific

Institutional Trading of Par Pacific

In other Par Pacific news, Director L Melvin Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total value of $59,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,990 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,851.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Par Pacific news, CAO Ivan Daniel Guerra sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $212,100.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,925 shares in the company, valued at $535,199. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director L Melvin Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total value of $59,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,990 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,851.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,089 shares of company stock worth $657,863. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Par Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Par Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Par Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Par Pacific by 53.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Par Pacific by 12.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Par Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Par Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Par Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.