JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€170.00” Price Target for Safran (EPA:SAF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €170.00 ($182.80) target price on Safran (EPA:SAF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($139.78) target price on shares of Safran in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Barclays set a €150.00 ($161.29) price objective on shares of Safran in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €161.00 ($173.12) price objective on shares of Safran in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €148.00 ($159.14) price objective on shares of Safran in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a €160.00 ($172.04) price objective on shares of Safran in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

Safran Stock Performance

SAF stock opened at €136.54 ($146.82) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €132.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €118.80. Safran has a 12-month low of €67.17 ($72.23) and a 12-month high of €92.36 ($99.31).

Safran Company Profile

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, satellites, and drones.

