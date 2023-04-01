Joystick Trading 3.3% Lower This Week (JOY)

Joystick (JOY) traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. One Joystick token can now be purchased for $0.0561 or 0.00000196 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Joystick has a market capitalization of $11.49 million and approximately $531.72 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Joystick has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Joystick alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00007852 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00024755 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00029485 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00018164 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001531 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003423 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.51 or 0.00201417 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,575.52 or 1.00085531 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Joystick Token Profile

JOY is a token. Its launch date was October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Joystick is joystickgaming.io/content. Joystick’s official website is joystickgaming.io. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Joystick Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.05947684 USD and is down -3.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $1,467.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joystick should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Joystick using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Joystick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Joystick and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.