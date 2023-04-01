Jmac Enterprises LLC Takes Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Jmac Enterprises LLC bought a new stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,451 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at $236,318,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Oracle by 2,666.2% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,547,659 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $155,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455,560 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 168.9% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,127,969 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $129,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,512 shares during the last quarter. Focused Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter valued at $79,507,000. Finally, PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter valued at $65,465,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.
Oracle Stock Up 2.7 %
Shares of ORCL opened at $92.92 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $93.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.41.
Oracle Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 42.24%.
Insider Transactions at Oracle
In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 43.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Oracle from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Oracle from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. TheStreet raised Oracle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.18.
About Oracle
Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.
