Jmac Enterprises LLC Sells 5,406 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Jmac Enterprises LLC reduced its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 45.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,406 shares during the quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHP. TrueWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 6,706 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 70,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,644,000 after purchasing an additional 10,382 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 103.9% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 12,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prairiewood Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 78,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after purchasing an additional 7,961 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock opened at $53.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.55. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $51.47 and a 12 month high of $61.22.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

