Jmac Enterprises LLC Sells 28,226 Shares of iShares MSCI Norway ETF (BATS:ENOR)

Jmac Enterprises LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI Norway ETF (BATS:ENOR – Get Rating) by 61.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,226 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Norway ETF were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ENOR. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Norway ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Norway ETF during the third quarter valued at $211,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Norway ETF during the first quarter valued at $234,000. Connectus Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Norway ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 15,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Norway ETF by 19.6% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 17,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Norway ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Norway ETF Stock Performance

ENOR opened at $23.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.90 and a 200 day moving average of $23.72. iShares MSCI Norway ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.16 and a fifty-two week high of $28.33.

About iShares MSCI Norway ETF

The iShares MSCI Norway ETF (ENOR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Norway IMI 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of Norwegian stocks. ENOR was launched on Jan 23, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Norway ETF (BATS:ENOR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Norway ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Norway ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.