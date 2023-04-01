Jmac Enterprises LLC Has $259,000 Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Jmac Enterprises LLC decreased its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 44.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,163 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MMM. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 1,889.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,356,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $201,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,400 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of 3M by 7.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,315,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,684,639,000 after purchasing an additional 758,126 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 8,843.7% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 625,704 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 618,708 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of 3M by 7,175.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 552,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $61,095,000 after purchasing an additional 545,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the third quarter worth approximately $49,856,000. 65.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MMM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.85.

3M Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of 3M stock opened at $105.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.33. The company has a market cap of $57.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. 3M has a 1 year low of $100.16 and a 1 year high of $154.66.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.72% and a net margin of 16.88%. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

3M Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $1.50 dividend. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.11%.

About 3M

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

