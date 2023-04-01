Jmac Enterprises LLC Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Jmac Enterprises LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 51,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 19,815 shares in the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 718,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,995,000 after acquiring an additional 11,078 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,989,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VWO stock opened at $40.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $70.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.88 and a 1-year high of $47.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.35.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

