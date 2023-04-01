Jianzhi Education Technology Group (NASDAQ:JZ) Trading 2.9% Higher

Shares of Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited (NASDAQ:JZ – Get Rating) traded up 2.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.09 and last traded at $1.07. 77,232 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 448,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.04.

Jianzhi Education Technology Group Stock Up 8.4 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.63.

Get Jianzhi Education Technology Group alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Jianzhi Education Technology Group stock. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited (NASDAQ:JZ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 112,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.19% of Jianzhi Education Technology Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jianzhi Education Technology Group

Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited develops and provides educational content products and IT services to higher education institutions in China. The company designs and develops customized IT system services. It also offers procurement and assembling services for equipment; digital content for vocational training; and educational resources and course content, as well as technological support and maintenance services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jianzhi Education Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jianzhi Education Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.