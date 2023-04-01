Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€49.00” Price Target for Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €49.00 ($52.69) price objective on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on SHL. UBS Group set a €59.00 ($63.44) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays set a €63.00 ($67.74) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.10 ($66.77) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €58.00 ($62.37) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($62.37) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Monday, February 6th.

Siemens Healthineers Stock Up 1.1 %

Siemens Healthineers stock opened at €53.02 ($57.01) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €50.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €48.46. The company has a market cap of $59.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.64, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.61. Siemens Healthineers has a fifty-two week low of €40.32 ($43.35) and a fifty-two week high of €57.84 ($62.19).

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

