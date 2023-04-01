Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €26.00 Price Target for Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.00 ($27.96) price objective on Wacker Neuson (ETR:WACGet Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

WAC has been the subject of several other research reports. Warburg Research set a €25.00 ($26.88) price objective on Wacker Neuson in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($29.03) price objective on Wacker Neuson in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €30.00 ($32.26) price objective on Wacker Neuson in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Wacker Neuson Price Performance

WAC opened at €19.29 ($20.74) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 1.42. Wacker Neuson has a 1 year low of €12.84 ($13.81) and a 1 year high of €21.80 ($23.44). The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €19.13 and a 200 day moving average price of €17.07.

About Wacker Neuson

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

