JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) Stock Rating Lowered by Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of JBS from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Get JBS alerts:

JBS Trading Down 1.9 %

OTCMKTS JBSAY opened at $7.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. JBS has a 52 week low of $6.83 and a 52 week high of $16.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.57.

About JBS

JBS SA engages in the processing of beef, pork, lamb, chicken, and also produces value added and convenience food products. It operates through the following business segments: JBS Brazil, Seara, USA Beef, USA Pork, and Pilgrim’s Pride. The JBS Brazil segment includes all the operating activities from Company and its subsidiaries, mainly represented by slaughter facilities, cold storage and meat processing, fat, and feed and production of beef by-products such as leather, collagen and others products produced in Brazil.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.