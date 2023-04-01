Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $204.27.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JAZZ shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $204.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $146.33 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $145.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $125.36 and a 1 year high of $169.98.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.86, for a total value of $479,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 368,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,840,949.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.86, for a total value of $479,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 368,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,840,949.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Kim Sablich sold 3,013 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.74, for a total transaction of $421,036.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,270,454.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,111 shares of company stock valued at $2,056,822. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,949 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,688 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3,731.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 311,383 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,503,000 after purchasing an additional 303,256 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,431 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 82,332.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 23,081 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 23,053 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain, and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Epidolex, Zepzelca, Rylaze, Vyxeos, and Defitelio.

