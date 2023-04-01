Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPHLF) Short Interest Up 14.5% in March

Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPHLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,291,200 shares, a growth of 14.5% from the February 28th total of 1,127,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,076.0 days.
Japan Post Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:JPHLF remained flat at $8.32 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.60. Japan Post has a fifty-two week low of $6.52 and a fifty-two week high of $8.96.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Japan Post from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.
Japan Post Company Profile
Japan Post Holdings Co, Ltd. provides postal, banking, and insurance services in Japan. The company engages in the postal, banking counter, and insurance counter operations; sale of documentary stamps, petroleum, and catalog products; operations consigned by local government entities; and provision of other bank, and life and non-life insurance agency services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Japan Post (JPHLF)
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze, Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
- Walmart Shares Jump on Evercore Analyst Upgrade
Receive News & Ratings for Japan Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.