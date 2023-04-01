Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) Declares $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share on Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st.

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of JSML stock opened at $50.22 on Friday. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 12-month low of $43.07 and a 12-month high of $59.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 18.9% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 574.8% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 39,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 33,581 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 12.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 64.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 17,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 681.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 8,357 shares during the last quarter.

About Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF

The Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Janus Small Cap Growth Alpha index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US small cap stocks selected by fundamental measures of growth, profitability and capital efficiency. Weighting relies on the actively-managed Janus Venture Fund.

