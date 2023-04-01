IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.66

Shares of IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.66 and traded as high as $0.71. IZEA Worldwide shares last traded at $0.69, with a volume of 259,167 shares trading hands.

IZEA Worldwide Trading Down 5.6 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.27 and a beta of 2.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IZEA Worldwide

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in IZEA Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of IZEA Worldwide by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IZEA Worldwide during the first quarter worth $108,000. Concentric Capital Strategies LP grew its position in IZEA Worldwide by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Concentric Capital Strategies LP now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in IZEA Worldwide by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 14,913 shares during the period. 8.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IZEA Worldwide Company Profile

IZEA Worldwide, Inc engages in the creation and operation of online marketplaces that connect marketers with content creators under IZEAx platform. It automates influencer marketing and custom content development, which allows brands and agencies to scale their marketing programs. The company was founded by Edward Hans Murphy in February 2006 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

