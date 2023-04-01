iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (TSE:XIU) Stock Price Up 0.6%

iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (TSE:XIU – Get Rating) were up 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$30.38 and last traded at C$30.31. Approximately 1,903,698 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 2,718,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$30.14.

iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$30.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$30.21.

iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.259 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. This is an increase from iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

About iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF

iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index Fund seeks to provide long-term capital growth by replicating, to the extent possible, the performance of the S&P/TSX 60 Index through investments in the constituent issuers of such index, net of expenses. The Index is comprised of 60 of the largest (by market capitalization) and liquid securities listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), selected by Standard & Poor’s (S&P) using its industrial classifications and guidelines for evaluating issuer capitalization, liquidity and fundamentals.

