iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Stock Position Lessened by Centerpoint Advisors LLC

Centerpoint Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,606 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Centerpoint Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $6,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. TFO TDC LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 211.8% during the third quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3,400.0% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 56.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $109.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,582. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.13 and a fifty-two week high of $129.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

