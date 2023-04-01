iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) is Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 38.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,606 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 5.6% of Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $17,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,953,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,725,000 after buying an additional 354,839 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,907,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,564,000 after buying an additional 244,127 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,480,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,925,000 after buying an additional 138,877 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,324,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,219,000 after buying an additional 155,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,239,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,112,000 after buying an additional 251,913 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DVY traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $117.18. 493,829 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 752,217. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $120.47 and a 200-day moving average of $119.28. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $105.59 and a 52 week high of $133.33. The stock has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.88.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

