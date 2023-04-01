iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by Phillips Financial Management LLC

Phillips Financial Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWR. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 16.1% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. International City Management Association Retirement Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,478,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IWR traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.92. 1,232,985 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,349,259. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.71. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $60.73 and a 12 month high of $80.00. The stock has a market cap of $27.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

