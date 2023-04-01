iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Sold by Diversified Portfolios Inc.

Diversified Portfolios Inc. cut its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $12,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWV. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSEARCA IWV traded up $3.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $235.41. 112,733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,865. The stock has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a one year low of $201.82 and a one year high of $268.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $232.27 and a 200-day moving average of $225.76.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.