iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 390.0% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded up $3.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $225.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,337,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,058. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $192.01 and a twelve month high of $256.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.18.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

