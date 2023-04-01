iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Short Interest Update

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500,000 shares, a drop of 15.5% from the February 28th total of 8,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,634,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFF. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. Institutional investors own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $31.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,617,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,494,417. The company has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.48. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $29.63 and a 52 week high of $36.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.67.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.30%. This is an increase from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

