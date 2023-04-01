iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Stake Lifted by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 126.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 2,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 9,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $107.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.37. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.35 and a fifty-two week high of $109.79.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

