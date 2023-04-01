iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Stake Lessened by SOL Capital Management CO

SOL Capital Management CO lessened its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 978 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 12.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,937,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,061,000 after buying an additional 1,138,301 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,480,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,601,000 after purchasing an additional 647,679 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,393,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,105 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 25.6% in the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,845,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,256,000 after purchasing an additional 375,826 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Group boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 1,796,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,917,000 after purchasing an additional 7,772 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,233,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,339. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.35. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $27.02 and a twelve month high of $37.58.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

