iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Purchased by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 202.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 44,379 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 617.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,902,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,239,204,000 after purchasing an additional 26,593,451 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 190.1% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,219,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $356,352,000 after purchasing an additional 6,697,550 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,639.2% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,095,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $142,837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985,830 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $137,811,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,605,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $373,647,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of EEM stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.46. 36,174,655 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,474,360. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $33.49 and a 1 year high of $46.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.59 and a 200 day moving average of $38.19.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

