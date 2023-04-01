iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) Holdings Decreased by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,133,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,559 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned 2.83% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF worth $102,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWC. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,612,000 after buying an additional 17,629 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 128.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 6,881 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 742.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 54,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 48,250 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 190.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,626,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $105,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723,720 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EWC traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.18. 1,572,243 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,635,167. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.00. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 12 month low of $29.55 and a 12 month high of $41.12.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

