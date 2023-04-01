iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV) is Matrix Trust Co’s 10th Largest Position

Matrix Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for 3.3% of Matrix Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Matrix Trust Co owned approximately 2.63% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $13,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 364.2% in the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $234,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $224,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IMCV traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.88. 9,902 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,873. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $71.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $501.23 million, a PE ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.55.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (IMCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their value characteristics. IMCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

