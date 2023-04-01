iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO) Shares Purchased by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO – Get Rating) by 205.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,421 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBDO. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF during the third quarter worth $52,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF during the second quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 99.3% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IBDO traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,803. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.04. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF has a 1-year low of $24.87 and a 1-year high of $25.29.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (IBDO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg global index of USD denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2022 and Jan 1, 2024. IBDO was launched on Mar 12, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

