iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) is Chesapeake Wealth Management’s Largest Position

Chesapeake Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,553 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 5.5% of Chesapeake Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $12,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.64. 8,521,604 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,817,730. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.77. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $93.20 and a 52-week high of $107.38.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

