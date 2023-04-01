iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Capital Advantage Inc.

Capital Advantage Inc. reduced its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 144,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25,210 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 3.1% of Capital Advantage Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Capital Advantage Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $13,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000.

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $96.70 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.40 and a fifty-two week high of $111.39. The stock has a market cap of $66.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.34.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

