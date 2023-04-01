iPath Series B Bloomberg Energy Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJE) Shares Up 0.3%

iPath Series B Bloomberg Energy Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJE – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $43.17 and last traded at $43.17. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.05.

iPath Series B Bloomberg Energy Subindex Total Return ETN Trading Up 2.2 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.28 and a 200 day moving average of $54.86.

Institutional Trading of iPath Series B Bloomberg Energy Subindex Total Return ETN

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iPath Series B Bloomberg Energy Subindex Total Return ETN stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iPath Series B Bloomberg Energy Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 3.16% of iPath Series B Bloomberg Energy Subindex Total Return ETN at the end of the most recent reporting period.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iPath Series B Bloomberg Energy Subindex Total Return ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPath Series B Bloomberg Energy Subindex Total Return ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.