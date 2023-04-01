Investec Group (OTCMKTS:ITCFY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Investec Group (OTCMKTS:ITCFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 12.5% from the February 28th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.0 days.
Investec Group Stock Performance
ITCFY stock remained flat at $11.70 during trading on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.86. Investec Group has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $13.55.
About Investec Group
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Investec Group (ITCFY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/27 – 3/31
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
Receive News & Ratings for Investec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.