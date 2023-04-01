Investec Group (OTCMKTS:ITCFY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Investec Group (OTCMKTS:ITCFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 12.5% from the February 28th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.0 days.

Investec Group Stock Performance

ITCFY stock remained flat at $11.70 during trading on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.86. Investec Group has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $13.55.

About Investec Group

Investec Ltd. engages in the provision of financial products and services. The firm operates through the following segments: Wealth & Investment; Private Banking; Corporate, Investment Banking, and Other; Group Investments; and Group Costs. The Wealth and Investment segment offers active investment management services for individuals, corporate and executives and charities and trusts.

