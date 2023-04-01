Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,210,000 shares, a growth of 12.9% from the February 28th total of 12,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Insider Activity
In other news, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,011,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total value of $18,765,719.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,947,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,577,470.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 4,164,939 shares of company stock worth $76,615,951 in the last 90 days. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Invesco by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 63,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in Invesco by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 14,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Invesco by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,261 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Invesco by 2.6% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 30,731 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. 69.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Invesco Trading Up 1.8 %
Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. Invesco had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Invesco will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Invesco Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.34%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Invesco from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Invesco from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Invesco from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.55.
Invesco Company Profile
Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
