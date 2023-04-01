Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Acquired by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 154,431 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned about 0.05% of Intuit worth $60,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the third quarter worth about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in Intuit by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTU traded up $5.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $445.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,700,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,831,322. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $339.36 and a twelve month high of $507.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $125.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $415.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $403.84.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.76. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.75%.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $238,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 597 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $238,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total value of $229,652.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,863. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,925 shares of company stock worth $3,258,123 in the last ninety days. 3.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $444.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $448.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Intuit from $459.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Intuit in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intuit in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $484.84.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

