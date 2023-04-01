Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) PT Raised to $74.00

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Mizuho from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intra-Cellular Therapies currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $71.92.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of ITCI opened at $54.15 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.03. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.91 and a beta of 1.13. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a twelve month low of $42.01 and a twelve month high of $66.00.

Insider Activity

Intra-Cellular Therapies ( NASDAQ:ITCI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $87.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.97 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 102.37% and a negative return on equity of 35.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 242.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.05) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 53,968 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $2,689,225.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 8,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.84, for a total transaction of $391,301.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,082,191.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 53,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $2,689,225.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 268,827 shares of company stock worth $12,596,937 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intra-Cellular Therapies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 11.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 157,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,615,000 after acquiring an additional 16,454 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 5.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 385,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,591,000 after buying an additional 18,999 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the first quarter valued at about $349,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 25.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 71.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 7,558 shares in the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

Featured Stories

