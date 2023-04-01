Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Shares Sold by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,420,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236,270 shares during the quarter. Intellia Therapeutics accounts for about 2.8% of ARK Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. ARK Investment Management LLC owned approximately 11.97% of Intellia Therapeutics worth $328,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,556,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 462.3% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 6,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $248,302.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 766,825 shares in the company, valued at $28,533,558.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intellia Therapeutics news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 6,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $248,302.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 766,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,533,558.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Glenn Goddard sold 2,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $90,308.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,182.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,608 shares of company stock valued at $431,934. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intellia Therapeutics Trading Up 3.5 %

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NTLA. JMP Securities lowered Intellia Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Chardan Capital cut their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $129.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $115.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $124.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTLA traded up $1.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,121,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,059. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.88. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.44 and a 52 week high of $78.58.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 909.78% and a negative return on equity of 48.70%. The business had revenue of $13.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.09) earnings per share. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.81 EPS for the current year.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.