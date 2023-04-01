IntelGenx Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGXT) Short Interest Update

IntelGenx Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGXT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, an increase of 25.9% from the February 28th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 207,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

IntelGenx Technologies Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:IGXT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.18. The stock had a trading volume of 95,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,458. IntelGenx Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $0.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.92, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

IntelGenx Technologies Company Profile

IntelGenx Technologies Corp. is a oral drug delivery company, which focuses on the development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical oral films based on its proprietary VersaFilm technology platform. Its products include rizaport, tadalafil, loxapine, and montelukast. The company also offers a comprehensive portfolio of pharmaceutical services, such as pharmaceutical research & development, clinical monitoring, regulatory support, tech transfer & manufacturing scale-up and commercial manufacturing.

