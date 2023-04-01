IntelGenx Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGXT) Short Interest Update

IntelGenx Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGXT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, an increase of 25.9% from the February 28th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 207,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
IntelGenx Technologies Stock Up 2.9 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:IGXT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.18. The stock had a trading volume of 95,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,458. IntelGenx Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $0.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.92, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.56.
IntelGenx Technologies Company Profile
