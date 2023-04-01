Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Position Lowered by Lafayette Investments Inc.

Lafayette Investments Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 56,085 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,692 shares during the quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Dell Group LLC raised its position in Intel by 258.1% during the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Stock Performance

INTC traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.67. 59,764,991 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,801,176. The company has a market capitalization of $135.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.04. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $52.51.

Intel Cuts Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 74.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Intel from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $20.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.83 per share, with a total value of $250,470.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,470. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David Zinsner purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at $486,680.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 20,500 shares of company stock worth $549,768 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

