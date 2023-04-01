Integrity Advisory LLC Sells 32,242 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN)

Integrity Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 197,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,242 shares during the period. JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF makes up 9.0% of Integrity Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Integrity Advisory LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF were worth $9,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Emerald Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 20,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 221,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,006,000 after purchasing an additional 62,791 shares during the period. Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000.

Shares of BBIN stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.86. The stock had a trading volume of 3,060,813 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.56. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.89.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BBIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a developed countries ex-North America index of large- and mid-cap equities that are selected and weighted by market cap. BBIN was launched on Dec 5, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

