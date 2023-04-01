Integrity Advisory LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Integrity Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IUSG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,511,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,898,000 after purchasing an additional 239,528 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,618,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,748,000 after purchasing an additional 125,147 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,447,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,085,000 after purchasing an additional 77,709 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,447,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,081,000 after purchasing an additional 25,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,112,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,144,000 after purchasing an additional 71,592 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ IUSG traded up $1.24 on Friday, hitting $88.77. 453,009 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 710,740. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $76.95 and a 52 week high of $108.72. The stock has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.92 and a 200-day moving average of $84.40.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

