Integrity Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Integrity Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 26,882 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,929,000. NVIDIA comprises approximately 3.6% of Integrity Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.8% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 21,362 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.9% in the third quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 34.4% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 6,140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 65.8% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,478 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,521,000 after buying an additional 18,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 6,428 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA traded up $3.94 on Friday, reaching $277.77. The company had a trading volume of 43,393,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,040,516. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.65. The company has a market cap of $686.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.52. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $289.46.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total transaction of $1,372,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,432,842.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total transaction of $1,372,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,432,842.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total transaction of $19,060,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,325,888 shares in the company, valued at $210,604,049.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 237,773 shares of company stock valued at $42,648,450. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NVDA. TheStreet upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.67.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Further Reading

