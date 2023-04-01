Integrity Advisory LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Integrity Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,911 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 1.9% of Integrity Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Integrity Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,426,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,422,000 after purchasing an additional 104,894 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 303.4% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,380,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,029 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 910,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,263,000 after acquiring an additional 13,707 shares during the period. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 865,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,197,000 after acquiring an additional 45,349 shares during the period. Finally, Total Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 668,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,287,000 after acquiring an additional 46,359 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

SCHZ stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.91. 808,491 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,065,839. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.03. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $43.86 and a 52-week high of $50.66.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

