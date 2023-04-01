Integrity Advisory LLC Grows Stock Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Integrity Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Enphase Energy comprises about 0.7% of Integrity Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Integrity Advisory LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $813,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ENPH. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 850.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,418,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $393,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,600 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $235,387,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 272.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 890,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $247,038,000 after purchasing an additional 651,254 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $178,809,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 20,574.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 610,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $169,521,000 after purchasing an additional 607,989 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Enphase Energy

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total transaction of $1,524,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,102 shares in the company, valued at $19,735,981.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total value of $1,524,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,102 shares in the company, valued at $19,735,981.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total transaction of $965,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of ENPH traded up $5.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $210.28. 2,776,846 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,687,213. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.67 and a fifty-two week high of $339.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $210.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $258.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

ENPH has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Enphase Energy from $329.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Enphase Energy from $323.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Enphase Energy to a “neutral” rating and set a $365.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $326.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enphase Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.85.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

