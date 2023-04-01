Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Insider Sells $647,550.00 in Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) insider Thad Jampol sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total transaction of $647,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 616,555 shares in the company, valued at $26,616,679.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Thad Jampol also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 29th, Thad Jampol sold 5,000 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total transaction of $220,250.00.

On Wednesday, February 1st, Thad Jampol sold 5,000 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total transaction of $146,800.00.

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Thad Jampol sold 13,903 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total transaction of $349,799.48.

Intapp Stock Performance

Shares of INTA stock opened at $44.84 on Friday. Intapp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.52 and a fifty-two week high of $45.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.92 and a beta of 0.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.29). The business had revenue of $84.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.52 million. Intapp had a negative net margin of 29.13% and a negative return on equity of 29.75%. On average, research analysts forecast that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INTA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Intapp from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Intapp from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Intapp from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Intapp from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Intapp from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intapp

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intapp during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Intapp during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Intapp by 460.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Intapp by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Intapp by 142.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares in the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intapp Company Profile

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

