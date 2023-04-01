Instem (LON:INS) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $653.17

Shares of Instem plc (LON:INS – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 653.17 ($8.03) and traded as low as GBX 620 ($7.62). Instem shares last traded at GBX 627.50 ($7.71), with a volume of 5,308 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The firm has a market cap of £142.88 million, a PE ratio of 7,843.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 640.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 652.91.

In other news, insider Nigel Goldsmith sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 700 ($8.60), for a total transaction of £105,000 ($129,008.48). 22.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Instem plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology applications to the life sciences healthcare market worldwide. The company offers solutions for data collection, management, and analysis to meet the needs of life science and healthcare organizations for data-driven decision making.

