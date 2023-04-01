InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

InspireMD Stock Up 6.6 %

NYSE:NSPR opened at $1.13 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.19 and its 200-day moving average is $1.20. The firm has a market cap of $9.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.96. InspireMD has a 12 month low of $0.81 and a 12 month high of $3.33.

About InspireMD

InspireMD, Inc is medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its proprietary MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of complex vascular and coronary disease. Its products are marketed for use mainly in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions.

