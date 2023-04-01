Insider Selling: TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) Portfolio Manager Sells $95,200.00 in Stock

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI – Get Rating) Portfolio Manager Laird Landmann sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.76, for a total transaction of $95,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 445,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,119,666.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

On Monday, March 27th, Laird Landmann sold 41,014 shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $196,867.20.

On Friday, March 24th, Laird Landmann sold 150,000 shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.82, for a total transaction of $723,000.00.

Shares of NYSE:TSI opened at $4.68 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.80. TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.51 and a 12 month high of $5.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 209,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares during the period. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its position in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 5,316,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.95% of the company’s stock.

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

