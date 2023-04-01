Insider Selling: Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA) CFO Sells $13,879.92 in Stock

Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating) CFO Karina F. Padilla sold 9,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total transaction of $13,879.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 211,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,487.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of PTRA stock opened at $1.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $344.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.18. Proterra Inc. has a one year low of $1.07 and a one year high of $8.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.61.

Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $80.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.88 million. Proterra had a negative return on equity of 40.90% and a negative net margin of 76.92%. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Proterra Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Proterra by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Proterra during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Proterra by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,892 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Proterra in the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Proterra by 21.1% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 12,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the period. 60.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Proterra from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Proterra from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Proterra has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.36.

Proterra Inc provides commercial vehicles in the United States, the European Union, Canada, Australia, and Japan. It operates through Proterra Powered and Energy and Proterra Transit business units. The Proterra Powered and Energy business unit designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and integrates battery systems and electrification solutions into vehicles for commercial vehicle OEM customers serving delivery trucks, school buses, coach buses, construction and mining equipment, and other applications.

